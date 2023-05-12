Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Up 10.1%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Fuji Media Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.