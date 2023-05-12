Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. Geberit has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

