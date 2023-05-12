Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 260.4% in April

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 260.4% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.
About Geely Automobile
