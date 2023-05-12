Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 260.4% in April

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 260.4% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

