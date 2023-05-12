General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

