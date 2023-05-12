Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,831 shares of company stock worth $4,678,976. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.