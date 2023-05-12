GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

