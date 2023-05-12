Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance
Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 7,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 20.16. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.