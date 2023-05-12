Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 7,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 20.16. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel.

