Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 188,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 54,519 shares.The stock last traded at $45.43 and had previously closed at $45.58.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 283,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 164,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 124,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

