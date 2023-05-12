Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $579.59 on Monday. Graham has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $584.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.71.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

