Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 1,946,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 1,280,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,745. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.