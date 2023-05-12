Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $11.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 12,902.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of GRPN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 87.28% and a negative net margin of 39.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

