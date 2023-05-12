Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases 65 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,158,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $700.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

