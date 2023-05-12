Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 636,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.73. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

