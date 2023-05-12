HC Wainwright Boosts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $35.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 44,944 shares worth $734,009. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $3,459,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $14,873,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

