Head-To-Head Comparison: Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalo Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 545.83%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Medicure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.5% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalo Therapeutics -170.36% -950.78% -85.46% Medicure 5.83% 6.71% 4.51%

Volatility and Risk

Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Medicure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalo Therapeutics $18.05 million 1.76 -$41.66 million ($2.93) -0.82 Medicure $17.74 million 0.43 $1.05 million $0.10 7.50

Medicure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalo Therapeutics. Avalo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher, and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Medicure

Medicure, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection. The company was founded by Albert D. Friesen on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

