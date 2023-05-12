Head-To-Head Comparison: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) versus Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and First Financial Northwest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 2.86 $22.90 million $3.62 6.37 First Financial Northwest $62.49 million 1.44 $13.24 million $1.32 7.43

Profitability

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 34.30% 25.40% 1.51% First Financial Northwest 17.81% 7.64% 0.82%

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

