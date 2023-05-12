Head to Head Comparison: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

18.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kopin has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -36.04% -55.12% -33.82% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Solar Energy Initiatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $47.40 million 2.63 -$19.33 million ($0.20) -5.60 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kopin.

Summary

Kopin beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

