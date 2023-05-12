Head-To-Head Survey: Smart for Life (SMFL) & Its Rivals

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Smart for Life to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Smart for Life Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.04 Smart for Life Competitors $277.16 million -$110.28 million -5.04

This table compares Smart for Life and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smart for Life’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 212 564 812 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 106.49%. Given Smart for Life’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart for Life competitors beat Smart for Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.