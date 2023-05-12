Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

CDDRF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,492. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

