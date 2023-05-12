Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,787,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

