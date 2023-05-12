Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 127879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.