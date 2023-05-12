Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 127879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
