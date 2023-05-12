Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.60 billion-$145.60 billion.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,647,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 193,849 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.