Hooked Protocol Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.55 million and $18.20 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00004889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.42973295 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $22,031,419.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

