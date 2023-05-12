Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

