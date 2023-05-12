Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,135 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 3.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

