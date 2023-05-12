Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.31. 4,323,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,963,627. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

