Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Stock analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 6,552 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,686 shares of company stock valued at $822,511. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.