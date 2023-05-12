Huntington National Bank Buys 2,485 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

