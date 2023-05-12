Huntington National Bank Sells 6,822 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $65,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

