Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

