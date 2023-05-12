Hxro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.83 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $51.83 million and approximately $1,829.45 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

