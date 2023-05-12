Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Down 14.8%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 14,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 78,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impac Mortgage in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage makes up approximately 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

See Also

