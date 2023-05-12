Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Down 14.8%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 14,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 78,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impac Mortgage in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
See Also
