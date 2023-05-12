IMS Capital Management Acquires 131 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $230.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

