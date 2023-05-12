IMS Capital Management Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.51. 1,452,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.94 and its 200-day moving average is $306.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

