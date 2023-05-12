InnoCare Pharma (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InnoCare Pharma (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
InnoCare Pharma Price Performance
OTCMKTS INCPF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday.
