Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBIO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 32,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,899. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

