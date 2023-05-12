Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 7,940 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 203,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,230,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

