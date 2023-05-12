Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $6,320,783.04 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $6,320,783.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,486,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $44.31 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

