Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,348. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,659,000 after purchasing an additional 141,035 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

