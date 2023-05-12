Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Sells 6,277 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 416,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

