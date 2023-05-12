Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $50,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,579,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 14,199,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,462,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 404.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

