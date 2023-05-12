Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Sells $549,540.30 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $42.00 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

