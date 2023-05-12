Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,632. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.