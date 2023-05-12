InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($70.03) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.65).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,326 ($67.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,418.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,212.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14). The company has a market cap of £9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,189.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,826.35%.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($69.67), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,469,526.49). In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.49) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,273.82). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($69.67), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,469,526.49). Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.