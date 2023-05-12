International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of INSW opened at $40.51 on Monday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,023,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

