Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Update

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of IRRHF stock remained flat at $2,342.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,316.50. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,079.01 and a 12-month high of $2,342.00.

Get Interroll alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRRHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Interroll in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Featured Articles

