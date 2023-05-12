Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.63 and last traded at $108.63. Approximately 1,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. The company has a market cap of $91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

