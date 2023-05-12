IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $46.19 on Monday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.06.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $119,091.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,042,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $119,091.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,042,626.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,618 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

