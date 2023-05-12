iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Watchman Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $242.97. 102,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

