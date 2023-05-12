iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,574. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.